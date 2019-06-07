Cricket podcast: Challenge Cup ties debated

Have a listen to week two of our brand new cricket podcast on the local game.

Cricket correspondent Johnny Morton and editor Alistair Bushe discuss all the latest talking points, including last Saturday’s Challenge Cup ties which produced a shock at The Green as Instonians beat North Down by eight wickets.

Adam Dennison was Waringstown's match-winner against Lisburn on Sunday

There was also a fascinating tussle at Wallace Park as CIYMS recovered from a batting collapse to beat Lisburn.

Waringstown also maintained their 100 per cent record in the league by edging out Lisburn in a thriller on Sunday.

We also preview this weekend’s NCU Premier League fixtures and pick out the likely winners.