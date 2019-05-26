CSNI, Carrickfergus and Instonians part of NCU sides’ Irish Cup progress

It was a positive day in the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup for the NCU - with four teams progressing to the second round.

CSNI picked up a resounding seven-wicket victory over Coleraine after three apiece from Graeme McCarter and Matthew Foster helped reduce their North West opponents to 103 all out.

McCarter did the early damage before Foster, who received his first call-up to the Northern Knights squad for matches against the North West Warriors this week, picked up the wicket of Vishai Chopra (38), who was one of only two batsmen to reach double figures.

Marc Ellison (37*) guided CSNI home, with Andre Malan contributing 21 and Gary Wilson striking a quickfire 19.

At Middle Road, Carrickfergus’ overseas professional Jacques Snyman clobbered 113 from 89 balls to secure an impressive 89 run win over YMCA.

Sharing a partnership of 142 for the second wicket with Iain Parkhill (41), the South African smashed 12 fours and five sixes on his way to yet another century as Carrick were all out for 246,

Ashwin Shetty proved to be the hero with the ball, picking up figures of 4-25 which included the scalps of Ireland Wolves stars Jack and Harry Tector for four and zero respectively as YMCA were dismissed for 157.

There was also a victory for Instonians at Shaw’s Bridge against Cork County with centuries from Oliver Metcalfe and Nikolai Smith setting up a 10-wicket triumph.

In a match that was reduced to 44 overs per side, Shane Getkate picked up four wickets for Instonians as Cork were all out for 233 with half-centuries from Jeremy Benton (63) and Ross Durity (56).

It was the Metcalfe (123*) and Smith (106*) show from that point with the opening pair sharing a stand of 236 as the Belfast side eased to victory with just under nine overs to spare.

Despite 139 from Faiz Fazal, Lisburn went down by seven wickets at Magheramason to North West champions Bready with Marcus Poskitt (54), David Rankin (80) and Irosh Smarasooriya (105*) all contributing to the win.

Muckamore also lost out to Malahide by seven wickets - with Greg (109*) and Matt (62*) Ford sharing a third-wicket partnership of 154 to see the home side over the line with 13 overs to spare.

With CIYMS also securing victory, North Down will have the chance to add to the NCU teams in the second-round draw when they take on Donemana next Sunday.