Kirsty Barr won a silver in the women’s trap to claim Northern Ireland’s fifth medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Barr, 29, lost out to 2014 champion Laetisha Scanlan of Australia, Wales Sarah Wixey was third with England’s Abbey Ling in fourth.

Northern Ireland’s fifth medal came a day after Leon Reid was awarded bronze in the men’s 200m following the disqualification of England’s Zharnel Hughes.