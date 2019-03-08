Cycling Ulster in new programme to get Ulster women on their bikes

Cycling Ulster have announced a new programme to encourage women into cycling.

Unveiled on International Women’s Day, the programme called Women on Wheels will see 18 host cycling clubs across Ulster guide up to 200 beginner females through an eight-week cycling specific training programme.

This will culminate with the 200 participants gathering to complete a cycling sportive held by Keevan Cycling Club in the orchard county of Armagh in August.

This programme will increase the current female membership by almost 14% bringing the membership up to nearly 2,000 females.

Women on Wheels seeks to target females who are not currently actively involved in cycling clubs, to provide a supportive training programme and to enable them to continue to participate in club cycling activities after completion. All clubs involved in the programme will be given training and advice on how to retain and actively encourage more females into the clubs activities.

Cycling combines physical exercise with being outdoors and exploring new areas.

Add in the safety and social aspect of riding in a group and the benefits to both mental and physical health are huge! Joining a local cycling club is an excellent way to grow your social circle, and if you’re new to cycling maintenance and training advice will be covered too.

Tommy McCague, chairperson of Cycling Ulster says: “This is a brilliant initiative that is being led by the Cycling Ulster Women’s Commission and our Membership Development Officer.

“Increasing female participation in cycling is an objective of Cycling Ulster and this applies across the board from leisure cycling to competitive cycling and the various disciplines. ​

“I know a number of cycling clubs are embracing this programme and Cycling Ulster are hopeful that this will strengthen women’s cycling in the province.” ​

More details of the project and participating cycling clubs will be announced shortly on www.cyclingulster.com