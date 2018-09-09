Darcy Murphy hat-trick gets Belfast Giants off to a Flyer!

The Stena Line Belfast Giants rounded off their Scottish road trip in style with a 3-1 victory over the Fife Flyers on Sunday evening thanks to a Darcy Murphy hat-trick.

Sunday’s triumph in Fife followed Saturday’s 4-2 win vs Dundee Stars and sees the Giants sit top of Challenge Cup Group B with a 100% record.

For a second straight night it was the Giants who took the lead against their Scottish opponents thanks to Darcy Murphy’s strike at 11:49. Murphy posted his and his team’s second of the game when he finished well after a goalmouth scramble, assisted by Guillaume Gelinas on 33 minutes.

With David Rutherford sitting out a two minute interference call, it was that man Murphy again who would pick up on a Flyers giveaway, skate the puck into the hosts zone and slot the puck cooly past Shane Owen in the Fife net.

The Flyers ended the Giants shutout hopes with a late consolation.

The Giants return to Belfast for their opening home games of the 2018/19 season. First up is the Dundee Stars on Friday 14th September and then vs Glasgow Clan on Saturday 15th September. Both games face-off 7pm.