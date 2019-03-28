Daryl Gurney stormed into the Premier League play-off places with a third consecutive win as he accounted for Mensur Suljovic on Judgement Night at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

Superchin has taken seven points from his last four games and will head to Belfast next week full of confidence after hitting six maximums and averaging 98 against the Austrian.

Gurney had the prefect start kicking off with a 180 with his first visit to the oche, however he found double trouble at the business end of the leg before finding D4 with his fifth attempt at the outer ring.

Gurney started the second leg with a maximum and added a 140 and a 105, Suljovic missed D18 for a 101 checkout and Superchin hit the same target for a break of throw to double his advantage.

The game swung back and forth but Gurney was getting on top and he clinched the match with an 84 combination on D11.

Gurney will face former World Champion Rob Cross in Belfast next Thursday in a repeat of last year’s clash.