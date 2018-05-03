DARTS: Daryl Gurney draws with Michael Smith in Birmingham

Daryl Gurney’s hopes of reaching the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena are dangling by the thinnest of threads after a 6-6 draw with Michael Smith in Birmingham

Despite hitting six maximums, two huge ton plus checkouts and averaging just a shade under 100 Superchin had to settle for a point which was his seventh draw of the campaign.

However Gary Anderson’s 7-3 defeat to Raymond van Barneveld means Gurney can still mathematically make the top four.

Gurney went on stage at Arena Birmingham Superchin won the leg up with D10.

Gurney hit two 140’s in the next leg but Smith levelled.

The World Grand Prix champion hit his second 180 in leg three but Smith punished with D19 for a break of throw. Bullyboy opened a two leg advantage with a D10 finish.

Gurney won the newx leg Gurney had a chance to level the match in leg six but missed tops for a 107 finish.

From 170 Gurney hit 134 to leave 36 and was successful with D18 at the first attempt.

Gurney piled the pressure on Smith’s throw in the eighth leg with a 134 and 100 before hitting treble 20, treble 19 and the bull for a sensational 167 checkout to tie the gam.

The world No5 fired in two maximums and pinged D16 for an 11 darter and a 5-4 lead.

Gurney had a chance to break Smith’s throw in the next leg but he failed to hit tops and the St Helen’s thrower found D10 to level again.

Gurney had a nervy 11th leg despite hitting scores of 180, 100 and 105 he found double trouble but hit tops at the fourth attempt to guarantee a point.