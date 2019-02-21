Darts: Daryl Gurney seals second Premier League win in a row with victory over Michael Smith in Dublin

Daryl Gurney made it two Premier League wins on the bounce as he overcame last year’s runner-up Michael Smith in a tense battle at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

Superchin hit four maximums and 15 x 140s en-route to a victory which moves the World No.5 up to second in the table, two points behind Michael van Gerwen who is the only player to have won all three games so far.

It was Smith who made the better start with a 180 in the first leg, which was followed up with a two-dart finish on 86.

Gurney hit a 140 and a 125 in the next leg with Smith adding his second maximum, although Superchin missed the bull and the St Helen’s thrower hit D8 for a break of throw and a 2-0 lead.

A 140 and a 180 helped Gurney to break back immediately, and more power scoring in the next leg got Gurney to the double first but Smith wired tops for a 154 checkout allowing Superchin to clean up D10 to level.

Smith misses tops again in the fifth leg and he was punished as Gurney hit a superb 133 to set up D16 which he hit on his next visit.

The sixth leg was the best of the match both players started 180, 140 and Smith rattled in a 141 to leave tops after nine darts but he didn’t get a shot as Gurney checked out 140 on D10 for a fourth straight leg.

If the sixth leg was sublime the seventh was ridiculous, and Gurney was in total control due to his power scoring but he missed 10 darts at a double, while Smith missed four darts at a finish before hitting D9.

Gurney missed the bull for a 124 in the next leg and Smith profited with a D10 to level again.

The Bullyboy hit the front in leg nine by checking out 74.

Leg 10 was a scrappy affair but Gurney found a D3 to tie the scores again.

Superchin hit D12 for a 6-5 lead and in the final leg a 140 set up D10 and Gurney landed it to take the two points.