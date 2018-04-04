DARTS: Daryl Gurney set for ‘judgement night’

Two consecutive wins for Daryl Gurney means the world No5 is safe from elimination as the Premier League reaches Judgement night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

In the tightest Premier League ever Gurney is seventh in the table on eight points but is just a point behind Gary Anderson who occupies the final playoff spot.

Gurney faces world No2 Peter Wright in the last match of the night, Snakebite missed six darts to win the Premier League in last year’s final but is in danger of relegation.

He is a point clear of Mensur Suljovic, the Austrian plays Michael van Gerwen in the penultimate match.

Gurney is hoping to kick on and make the play-offs at the O2.

“Before Belfast I was two points from relegation and two points from the top four,” said Gurney.

“You could win the two out of three games and probably still be in eighth position, I’ll just try to gather up all the points I can,.

“I’m here to throw for myself trying to improve myself.

“I’m not playing in the Premier League to make up the numbers.

“I’m world No5, there are four people better than me in the world.

“I got a draw against Gary (Anderson) who is No4, I beat Rob Cross who is No3 and the world champion and I haven’t played Peter Wright yet and I played Michael van Gerwen he beat me 7-2 but I had a couple of missed doubles which I had shot before him, it could have been 5-4 to him then I’d would have had the throw.

“Playing in the Premier League is a privilege and if you are going to get beat it’s by the best players in the world so I don’t understand how you can be disheartened.

“You are if you miss darts for the match or the draw, I’m over the moon and what I done in Belfast I need to do every week.”

Gurney thrilled a capacity crowd in Belfast last week with victory over world champion Rob Cross.

“I wish I could take the Belfast fans with me every week.”

“The only thing in my mind was don’t go out and give the game away to Rob Cross because you are in front of your home crowd.

“If the crowd wasn’t with I wouldn’t have given up but I wouldn’t have been as determine in all my life.”

Gurney feels he still has room for improvement.

“The last couple of weeks my finishing has got better but my scoring has got better.

“I have kind of relaxed slightly, the 180’s gives me an extra one or two darts at the double.

“I still need to improve against Rob. I’d nine 180’s but I only averaged 98 or 99, if my doubles had of been up around 50% it would have possibly been 103 or 104 average and that is where games are won and lost.

“I still need to go back and practice my finishing.”

“‘Snakebite’ has been struggling with injury but is hoping a hard earned point against Simon Whitlock can kick start his campaign.

“I didn’t want to lose the game a point is good as it moves out of the relegation places so onwards and upwards,” said Wright.

“I done ok at the weekend, I’m suffering tennis elbow at the moment which isn’t good.”

“I don’t roll over and get my belly tickled, I’m a fighter, I do it for the family you just can’t roll over and say I’ll take some time over I’ll try and win every game I can.”

“I like Daryl he’s a gentleman so it should be a great game.”

Wright leads the head to head 11-7 but Gurney has won the last four meetings.