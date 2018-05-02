DARTS: Daryl Gurney vows to keep fighting to the end

It is a simple equation for Daryl Gurney at the Arena Birmingham on Thursday night, when he must beat Michael Smith to have any chance of making the Premier League play-offs.

It might not even be enough to keep his hopes alive to the final week as Superchin is fifth, three points behind Gary Anderson with two games remaining, however the Flying Scotsman has a superior legs difference of 16 meaning Gurney must win both his remaining games and the double world champion has to lose his.

Gurney faces second placed Smith in the fourth game of the evening while Anderson clashes with Raymond van Barneveld in the last game on stage.

Gurney is hoping to beat Smith and put pressure on Anderson.

“I don’t care who I’m playing, I never, ever give up and I never give my opponent an easy game, I’ve been practicing really well and all I have to do is replicate that high-scoring on the Premier League stage,” said Gurney.

“I joined the PDC to play against the best players in the world and that’s what I’m doing right now, I couldn’t wish for my life to be any other way than playing professional darts, playing in the PDC against the best in the world.”

Despite a gruelling schedule Gurney has enjoyed his first taste of the league.

“For the first time in five years I actually get more sleep away from home so I can’t wait for the next tournament so I get a few days off.”

Michael Smith was eliminated on Judgement Night in his debut season in the Premier League in 2016 but has virtually guaranteed his place in the O2 Arena play-offs with nine wins from 14 matches and it would take an extraordinary chain of results to knock Bully Boy out.

Smith has won six of the nine previous matches with Gurney including a 7-4 victory when the pair met earlier in the Premier League.