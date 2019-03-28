Daryl Gurney books spot in Premier League play-offs

Daryl Gurney stormed into the Premier League play-off places with a third consecutive win as he accounted for Mensur Suljovic on Judgement Night at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

Superchin has taken seven points from his last four games and will head to Belfast next week full of confidence after hitting six maximums and averaging 98 against the Austrian.

Gurney had the prefect start kicking off with a 180 with his first visit to the oche, however he found double trouble at the business end of the leg before finding D4 with his fifth attempt at the outer ring.

Gurney started the second leg with a maximum and added a 140 and a 105, Suljovic missed D18 for a 101 checkout and Superchin hit the same target for a break of throw to double his advantage.

Suljovic hit three ton-plus scores in the third leg and hit tops at the second attempt to break back immediately.

Despite two 140s and a 136 Gurney lost the fourth leg as the Austrian hit D6 to level the match.

Gurney was in total control of the fifth leg with four scores over 100 or more before taking out D6 with last dart in hand to regain the lead.

Gurney hit another maximum at the start of the sixth leg and followed up with a 140 and a ton to leave 81 after nine darts but he failed to get a shot at the double on his next visit, Suljovic couldn’t make a dent in 112 and Gurney restored his two-leg advantage with tops.

More power scoring including a 180 got Gurney to the double first in the next leg but he needed five darts to close the leg out.

It was Suljovic’s turn to have double trouble in the next leg as he took six darts to wrap it up on D1 after Gurney missed tops for a 107 checkout.

Superchin powered in a fifth maximum in the ninth leg before checking out 47 in two darts on D16.

Another maximum followed in the next leg from the Northern Irishman and he clinched the match with an 84 combination on D11.

Gurney will face former World Champion Rob Cross in Belfast next Thursday.

It is a repeat of last year’s epic match on the SSE Arena stage when Gurney raised the roof with a 7-5 victory which included nine 180s.