Daryl Gurney is ready to make an impression at Alexander Palace

Daryl Gurney will start his quest for World Championship glory at the Alexander Palace on Tuesday as a two time PDC major winner.

Superchin lifted the Players Championship trophy the last big tournament before the World’s kick off to go with the World Grand Prix title he won in October 2017 and goes to London filled with confidence.

“It’s a great feeling, everybody keeps thinking the first major is the best but for me the second is the best just because of the format and who I beat in the final (Michael van Gerwen), I was shocked and relieved when that bull went in,” said Gurney.

“I put myself under pressure, I was still playing well throughout the year but I was missing a lot of opportunities and a couple of darts at double in tournaments, legs and games and whenever I missed them the player always punished me.

“I wasn’t really under pressure I knew if I stopped giving the other player opportunities I could do it and that’s what happened in the Players Championship and I was brilliant on my finishes throughout ever game.”

Gurney had a monumental battle with world No1 van Gerwen in the final and couldn’t hide his emotion when he sealed an 11-9 victory.

“I knew after the game Michael had with Gary (Anderson semi final) and it’s a long day, I hadn’t been in that position all year so it was nearly alien to me again.

“I knew there was no sense fighting Michael over every leg, if I was playing well I’d fight him every leg but I knew I had to save a bit of energy on my own throw and hopefully if he broke me I’d have enough to break him back.

“It is probably the best bulls eye I have every hit in any game I’ve ever played in my 20 year career.”

The world No5 isn’t resting on his laurels ahead of the Ally Pally.

“Confidence is probably a bit higher than it was before that tournament, I’m still doing a few hours practice every single night. I’m not resting I probably practicing more since I won it to make sure I’m ready for the world championships and hopefully when ever they say game on, on the 18th I’m ready.”