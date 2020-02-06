Daryl Gurney ready for prime time

Daryl Gurney embarks on his third Unibet Premier League campaign tonight when he faces 2015 winner and two-time former World Champion Gary Anderson in Aberdeen.

'Superchin' finished fifth in his first Premier League season and reached the semi-finals last year but this time around his first goal is to survive ‘Judgement Night’, especially as Belfast is the venue the week after.

“I wish they would stick Belfast in before the relegation but hopefully I’ll be fighting at the top and not the bottom in my third campaign,” he said.

“The plan is to be in the top four and not worry about relegation or missing Belfast.

“First plan is to get into the top four and stay in it and by the time the O2 comes along, you have no control over who the other three players are but if you want to be the best you have got to beat the best.

“If you are in the last four you are only two games away from winning the title but they will be everybody’s plan when we start tonight.”

Gurney lost 10-7 to eventually winner Michael Van Gerwen in the last four 12 months ago.

Looking back, he said: “It was definitely a missed opportunity but it came down to poor practice and preparation the two days before but it wasn’t my fault I couldn’t get into the O2 Arena to get practicing - I didn’t feel I’d done enough practice before I played on the Thursday night.

“If I get to the O2 this year I know where I went wrong and hopefully I can put all the wrongs right.”

Gurney has been handed the toughest start with Anderson followed by Michael van Gerwen - winner of the tournament in the last four years.

“They don’t come much harder than playing probably the second and third greatest players ever,” he said.

“I play well against Gary and whatever happens it should be a good game, I’m looking forward to the challenge and as long as I get some points out of the first two weeks, then I will take it from there.

“If you’re looking for an easy game you don’t play in the Premier League and even the new players coming in are that good; they are looking forward to playing us in front of the big crowds and the atmosphere and we have to show we have the experience to beat them and we’re still up there playing the best darts.”

Gurney is also prepared for a hostile reception playing the ‘Flying Scotsman’ in Aberdeen.

“I’m expecting everybody to support Gary and so they should playing in Scotland - for what Gary has done in the world of darts he deserves all the support he gets because he is a legend,” he said.

“I’ll be there trying to upset the apple cart but Gary will be up for it trying to play well and so will I; hopefully on a bad night I come away with a draw and a good night I win.”

Gurney feels if he can bring his complete game to the Premier League he’ll be close to challenging for the title.

“I’ve had disappointing results and I’m still playing well but just missing opportunities, and if I take them I’ll start winning a lot more games.

“I’m just missing the crucial bit at the end and that is costing me overall in the match and then I’m fighting against myself to get back in the game.

“The averages aren’t in the triple figures, they are still in the high 90s, but nowadays that just puts you in contention and to be a champion or win any game you have got to be going over a 100 average.”