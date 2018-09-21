Daryl Gurney set for debut in Champions League of Darts

Daryl Gurney will make his debut in the Champions League of Darts as it kicks off in Brighton this afternoon.

The tournament in now in it’s third year features the best eight players in the world and Gurney starts his campaign against last year’s runner up and former back to back world champion Gary Anderson.

As well as the Flying Scotsman, the World Grand Prix champion is in Group A with Michael van Gerwen and Dave Chisnall, and with all four heavy scorers hitting doubles will be paramount.

The players face each other once with the top two in each group going into the semi finals.

“It’s another competition with the top eight in the world and I can’t wait, I love playing against the best players in the world and this is a great weekend for it,” said Gurney.

“Chizzy, Gary and myself are probably the three biggest 180 hitters in the world; it will come down to finishing and it will be the 76s to the 120s that is going to win games.

“If you’re finishing them you’ll give yourself a great chance and if you miss them you are going to get beat at this standard.

“With Gary you never know hopefully I can get the win there and maybe that will take a slight bit of pressure of for the next game, the plan is to win all the games I can and hopefully I still be standing on Sunday evening.”

Gurney made his Premier League debut this season and is hoping the experience of that format helps him in Brighton.

“The Premier League was the best darting experience of my life, I loved every minute of it and the year has flown in that much I have nearly forgotten it was this year that I played in it.

“It was very good learning experience, they were a few things I learnt and which I probably couldn’t have in a normal competition.”

He finished fifth in his maiden Premier League campaign, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.