Daryl Gurney: Victory in Palyers’ Championship final over Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney produced a Super Sunday to win his second TV major by beating Michael van Gerwen 11-9 in the final to win the Players Championship at Minehead.

Gurney had breezed through his afternoon quarter final 10-2 against Chris Dobey and was in imperious form in the last four dispatching Dutchman Danny Noppert 11-3 to set up a decider against the World No1.

Gurney hit the bull to clinch the trophy in the last tournament before next month’s world championship and the Londonderry thrower was delighted.

“I thought halfway through this year my career was over, I was stuck on the practice board practicing hard trying to get back to the best I could be mentally and this weekend I just hang in their and that was the scariest bullseye I have every hit,” said Gurney.

“Credit has to go to Michael van Gerwen he is always gracious in losing, it didn’t really matter who I beat because it was either going to be him or Gary Anderson in the final, the way I played in the semi final thought I’ll need to find a fourth dart to beat one of these boys but my finishing kept me in there, I think there were two or three times I hit 180 to leave a finish and I took it out.”

Gurney is looking forward to the World Championships.

“This is a nice tick in the box, I think I have only beaten Michael on a main stage once and I have put that record to bed in some respect and it is the first time I’ve played in a final, the world’s are a different format here it is leg on leg the world’s is set by set, if you’re winning a competition before the world’s it puts you on good terms but it also puts a big bullseye on your back.”

The first 12 legs of the final went with throw before MVG broke in the 13th leg but Gurney hit straight back.

The pair exchanged breaks again in legs 17 and 18 before Gurney held to go 10-9 up.

Two 140’s in the final leg helped leave 85 which Superchin checked out on the bull to lift the trophy, pocket £100,000 and virtually seal his place in the 2019 Premier League.