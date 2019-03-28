Daryl Gurney: Vital Unibet Premier League victory over Raymond van Barneveld in Rotterdam to set up Belfast appearance

Daryl Gurney will be among the eight players on the stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast next Thursday as he guaranteed his Premier League survival with a 7-1 win over five-time former World champion Raymond van Barneveld in Rotterdam.

The comprehensive victory last night for ‘Superchin’ moves him up to fifth in the table, just outside the play-off places on legs difference, while the defeat ends van Barneveld’s Premier League career.

The 2014 Premier League champion is eliminated from the tournament before Judgement Night and will retire after the World Championships in January.

Both players enjoyed emotional walk-ons at the Ahoy Arena. Each struggled before Gurney pinged a 180 towards break of throw.

Gurney found his power-scoring in the second leg, hitting a 140 and two 100s.

Van Barneveld responded with a 121 and a 180 but Gurney missed the bull and the Dutchman hit tops to open his account.

Leg four was a story of missed opportunities, van Barneveld a 110 checkout and Gurney tops. The Dutchman then went into the wrong bed for Gurney to benefit.

Gurney took out D16 at the second attempt to increase his lead to 4-1. A 66 checkout on tops gave the world number five the next leg.

Gurney hit a single 20 before going D18 and tops to move within a leg of victory.

Barney had a chance to save the match but missed three darts at double, Gurney hit D5 to record his second consecutive win.

Gurney faces Mensur Suljovic in Rotterdam tonight.