Dave Flynn takes victory in Walled City 10 miler

Dave Flynn justified his favourites ranking by winning the Walled City 10 miler in Derry but was unable to break 50 minutes due to gale force winds.

The Clonliffe Marathon star went straight to the front and was clear of Gary Slevin and Craig Simpson by the halfway mark.

At this stage Ciara Toner, Catherine Whoriskey, back after the birth of her second child, and Gemma McDonald were leading ladies.

Flynn came home in 52:15 to win by over a minute from Slevin with Simpson picking up third.

The Clonliffe runner now looks forward to the Rotterdam Marathon.

Intermediate champion Ciara Toner is in a rich vein of form.

The Springwell athlete crossed the line to win from Catherine Whoriskey with Gemma McDonald repeating last year’s third place finish ahead of Jodi Smith.

There was almost 1100 finishers in the race promoted by City of Derry Spartans.