Desertmartin delight for Jay McCrum

Newtownabbey’s Jay McCrum won the MCCNI two-day Supernational at Desertmartin last Friday and Saturday.

McCrum set the fastest time in qualifying on the fonaCAB 450 Kawasaki before going on to win the two opening races on day one.

An unfortunate crash, while leading race three, saw McCrum spending some time in the medical centre and his team with a lot of work to do overnight.

A second place in race one on day two put the pressure on McCrum, who needed to win the final race to take the overall victory.

Having taken the hole shot and a fast opening few laps, he settled down to take the race win and a well-deserved overall for the weekend.

“It was a relief to get the bike sorted for the second day because I knew I had the pace to win,” he said. “And two good results was all I needed to be on the top step.

“I was so happy to take the win in race two and the overall.”

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr has one round to go at Cusses Gorse at the start of September to claim the 2019 Bridgestone British Masters MX2 title.

After a challenging penultimate round at Hawkstone Park at the weekend - where the Crescent Yamaha rider won the opening race after qualifying fastest then had to nurse the Yamaha home for seventh place in race two - he still commands a 42-point advantage over his nearest rivals going into the final round.

“I was pleased with qualifying and in the opening moto I took the lead on lap two and won the race by over 10 seconds,” said Barr, who also has a trip scheduled next month to Assen as part of Team Ireland’s squad for the Motocross of Nations. “I got a better start in race two but at the halfway point I got a rear tyre puncture.

“I had to keep going to eventually finish seventh for seventh overall.

“It was disappointing but these things happen in motocross.

“I’m still leading the championship so that’s the important thing.

“Now we get ready for this weekend’s British meeting at Foxill.”