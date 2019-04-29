Double BTCC podium for Colin Turkington at Donington Park

British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington won two races in the second round of the series at Donington Park.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown enjoyed lights to flag success in his two victories yesterday and finished ninth in race three.

Turkington is third in the series and five points behind leader Ash Sutton.

Sutton and Matt Neal were second in Turkington’s wins while Tom Ingram took victory in race three.

“What a start to the season compared to last year,” Turkington told the BTCC website.

“We’ve seen this before; track position counts and if you can get out front you’ve got half a chance.

“I won the race by managing the safety car periods and kept Ash (Sutton) half a length back.

“I can’t say enough about this team. That’s three wins already for the new BMW 3 Series this season.

“It’s a big pat on the back for the whole team.”

An emotional Ingram added: “It’s an incredibly special moment. What a weekend to do it on, in our now adopted home race. I can’t tell you the pride we’ll hold in this tonight.

“There’s been so much hard work that’s gone into this. To be able to do it in front of Toyota, and 4,500 supporters from the factory is just incredible.

“It’s doubly special for me as I lost my grandma in the week. It’s extra special for her. That’s for nanny.”

Sutton said: “It’s great to be leading the standings and quite unexpected to be honest. I knew I didn’t have the pace to just sit there.

Chris Smiley had a best finish of seventh with Dan Harper earning a Porsche Carrera Cup win and Jack Young securing a Renault Clio Cup double.

Smiley’s seventh in the opener ensured an Independent driver’s win with the Carrick man retiring in race two before coming in 11th in the final race.

Hillsborough teenager Harper tops the Porsche Carrera Cup standings after his win and third-place finish.

Belfast driver Jack Young is 15 points clear in the Renault Clio Cup after the 17-year-old followed up his maiden win with another victory.