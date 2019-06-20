Eoin Hughes and Gladys Ganiel take Lisburn Half Marathon honours

Eoin Hughes and Gladys Ganiel took the major honours in the Coca Cola Lisburn Half Marathon in front of record fields.

From the moment the Mayor Cllr Alan Givan sent them on their way Hughes was side by side with Chris Madden, moving up from his normal 10k distance. Hughes opened a small gap by half distance and came home for a good win from Madden with Stephen Wylie third.

Commonwealth runner Gladys Ganiel led all the way to win the Ladies from North Belfast team mate Louise Smith with Leann Gibson third. Karol Doherty took the Wheelchairs in a close duel with Jim Corbett. The race included Greg Hannon winner of the first ever Belfast Marathon in 1982.

James Edgar regained the 10k crown that he held in 2017 winning an exciting race from Gareth Lyons and Tommy Hughes. Kerry Bamber, the 5000m Bronze Medallist won the Ladies from Gemma McDonald and Roisin Hughes. The fun run was won by Jack McCausland ahead of Finlay Mayne with Anna Hadley and Anna Broderick leading the Girls.