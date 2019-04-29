Eric Koech back to defend Belfast Marathon crown

Eric Koech on his way to victory in last year's Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.
Defending champion Eric Koech from Kenya leads a star-studded group representing Africa and Europe who will be competing in the 38th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon on Sunday.

Koech, who is 37, has a best of 2:16:33 for the distance but hasn’t completed a marathon since winning last time from compatriot Dan Tanui.

Two former champions, both from Kenya, are in the line-up. Joel Kositany - a back-to-back winner over 2015 and 2016 - and Bernard Rotich, who came first in 2017 at both Belfast and Dublin.

Gideon Kimosop has won the Belfast Half Marathon on three occasions, plus was runner-up over the full distance in 2015.

Mostafa Chanel from Morocco was twice fifth in Belfast, while team-mate Abdel El Mouaziz matched that in 2017. Add Ignas Brasevicius of Lithuania and another Kenyan, Italy-based Gideon Kurgat, towards a fascinating roster.

With the new faster, flatter course starting at Stormont, the fastest time of 2:13:41 set by Urga Negewo in 2012 will be under threat.