Eric Koech heads into Walled City Marathon as favourite

Kenyan star Eric Koech will start red-hot favourite for the 7th Walled City Marathon in Londonderry on Sunday.

The Belfast runner-up is a former winner of the Walled City event and has showed his form with recent victories.

Former International Masters medallist Chris McGuiness, Mark Mullan, James Crampsie and Dave Slater should all place highly.

Local girl Denise Ward and Armagh’s Natalie Hall will dispute the ladies’ section and, hopefully, break three hours.

The Marathon, which has new chief sponsors in O’Neill’s, is expected to attract over 1,200 entries.

The runners start at the Everglades Hotel at 8.30am, with the winner expected at Guildhall Square about 10.50am.