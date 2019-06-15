Eugene Magee brace helps Ireland to opening FIH World Series Finals win over Scotland

Banbridge's Eugene Magee scored twice as Ireland won 4-2 against Scotland to make it a good start to their FIH World Series Final tournament in France.

Magee opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a neatly taken reverse shot with Ireland dominating possession in the opening stages of the game. Scotland managed to equalise through Duncan Riddell in the 7th minute after their first penalty corner broke down and the ball was scrambled into David Harte’s goal.

Ireland continued to dominate possession during the first quarter and the pressure paid off when with just 2 minutes to go, Shane O’Donoghue scored from a penalty corner making it 2-1 to Ireland at the break.

Magee extended the lead early in the third quarter, shooting low into the bottom corner. A minute later Scotland won a corner which was converted by Kenny Bain to make it 3-2. Michael Robson’s well taken upright reverse shot in the 40th minute restored Ireland’s two-goal advantage.

Ireland head coach Alexander Cox said, “I am happy with the result and the way we played today. A first game at a tournament is always a difficult one and we handled that well.

"We have clear objectives on and off the ball which we wanted to see today. I saw some great counter-attack chances. Out 1-0 was one of them.

"I’m also happy with the individual performances, which makes a team. There are still points to improve, especially in our defensive structure, but overall a very good start against a well organised and good Scottish side.

"The next battle is now our focus, Egypt tomorrow.”