Eugene Magee hits three as Ireland ambush France

A hat-trick from Eugene Magee saw Ireland beat France 3-2 in the second of this two-match series at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club.

Magee put Ireland on the scoreboard early on with a goal in the 2nd minute of play, in noticeably better conditions than last Tuesday’s match.

The Banbridge man took his 280th cap in this match making him the most capped Irish Hockey player ever, surpassing Shirley McCay’s previous record of 278 caps.

However, the two look set to leapfrog each other for the top position of the coming fortnight between their respective FIH Series finals in Le Touquet and Banbridge.

France’s Gaspard Baumgarten secured an equaliser in the 15th minute to end the quarter 1-1.

France took the lead with a goal from Etiene Tynevez at 25 minutes, but Magee wasn’t long securing the equaliser.

A short corner for France provided little threat for Ireland ahead of the half-time whistle, with the Irish defenders standing strong to ensure the score remained 2-2.

Magee was on fire again scoring his third goal of the match at 53 minutes.

Speaking afterwards, Head Coach Alexander Cox said: