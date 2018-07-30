EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fifteen Northern Ireland athletes off to Berlin

Fifteen Northern Ireland athletes have been selected by Athletics Ireland on the 47-strong team for next week’s European Championships in Berlin.

Leon Reid, almost certain to be cleared by the IAFF to compete for Ireland, is in the 100 and 200 and the Commonwealth bronze ,edallist can reach both finals.

Ciara Mageean, third two years ago, is in the 1500 - with record-holders Emma Mitchell and Kerry O’Flaherty in 10,000 and Steeplechase.

Ben Reynolds will go in 110 Hurdles with Adam McMullan in Long Jump.

There is great Marathon representation from Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward in the men and Breege Connolly and Laura Graham in the ladies.

Stephen Scullion, who is qualified for the Marathon, will go in the 10,000.

Craig Newell and Andrew Mellon are in the 4x400 relay squad, with schools’ champion Davicia Patterson in the ladies.

World Junior high jump silver medallist Sommer Lecky asked not to be considered after a long season.