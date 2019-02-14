Excellent Daryl Gurney claims first Premier League win

Daryl Gurney produced an imperious display of finishing to claim his first Premier League win of the season with a 7-3 victory over contender Glen Durrant at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

‘Superchin’ hit seven of his nine attempts at double and had two 121 checkouts against the three time BDO champion, who was filling in for Gary Anderson after the two time Premier League winner had to withdraw from the tournament due to a back injury.

Gurney went into the game as the only regular player without a point after Raymond van Barneveld’s draw with Gerwyn Price, but a combination of the World No5 pinging his doubles and Durrant missing his saw Gurney race into a 4-0 lead.

Durrant kicked the match off with a 180 but after missing D16 for a 107 Gurney was given another chance as his opponent missed the bull and he made no mistake.

A 177 gave Durrant a chance to level but another three darts at double went begging and Gurney hit treble 16 and double 8 for a break of throw.

Gurney hit two 140’s in the third leg before hitting D16 for a 13 darter and a 3-0 lead.

‘Superchin’ led the way with 180’s in the tournament last season but had to wait to the fourth leg of his second match to chalk up his first one this year, the two time major champion then hit 121 checkout for his second break of throw.

Durrant broke back in the next leg with an 87 checkout, but Gurney hit two 140’s in leg six before his second 121 checkout to break straight back.

Durrant missed two darts at double 18 before a clinical Gurney took out 78 on double 12.

‘Duzza’ rallied reeling off two consecutive legs before Gurney hit double 16 to wrap up the two points and move up to fourth in the table.