Excellent racing at Schools Cross Country

Conall McClean and Adam Ferris gave St Malachy’s the top two places in the Senior Boys race at the Ulster Schools Cross Country Championships at Mallusk after a tense four man Battle with Miceal McCaul and Jack O’Farrell who had the consolation of leading St. Colmans to the team prize.

Rebecca Wallace of Wallace High had a great win in the Senior Girls coming in ahead of Hannah Gilliland of Down High and Katie Agnew from Ballymena Academy.

Dylan McBride of Grosvenor produced a perfect tactical race to take the Interboys.

He stayed back before unleashing a deadly finish to add this tile to the Mini, Minor and Junior in the previous three years. St Malachy’s pair Callum Morgan and Fiontann Campbell followed ahead of Niall McKnight of Lagan College. St.Malchy’ took the team.

Bethany Nixon of Banbridge Academy was superb as she led from the gun to take the Inter Girls from Cara Laverty from St.Cecilias. Defending champion Amelia Kane from Strathearn came third.

Bethany was backed on a strong Banbridge team by Nadia Radcliffe, Ruby McNiff and Lucy Bradshaw.

Joel Chambers of Nendrum won the Junior Boys after a duel with Jack McCausland of RBAI. St Malachy’s had another team victory. Catherine Martin and Kirsti Foster in the top twoplacesled Down High to Junior Girls title.

Finn O’Neill, Limavady Grammar and Katie McCleery, Friends won the Minorswith Sullivan and Friends taking the teams while Finn Diver, St.Malachy’s and a a Mehaffey, Friends came tops in the Minis with St.Michaels, Enniskillen and Mount Lourdes, also Enniskillen leading the teams.