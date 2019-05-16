Feargal McCrory looks to upstage Elvis at Europa Hotel

Feargal McCrory is relishing the chance to headline his first show on Saturday night at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

McCrory won the Irish title in his last outing and he will be hoping a win tomorrow night will drive him on to bigger titles before the end of the year.

Tomorrow’s line-up includes former European and World Title challenger James Tennyson,Cathy McAleer, Tommy McCarthy and Victor Rabei.

McCrory suffered a last minute change of opponent when Yesner Televara pulled out due to visa issues but Nicaraguan Elvis Gullien has stepped in.

“Televara would have been a good step up for Feargal and he was looking forward to the challenge. It’s soul destroying when you prepare for someone only to find out last minute that you face a different challenge. Feargal is a true professional and will rise to this challenge on his return to super-featherweight,” said promoter Mark Dunlop.

Tickets are available on the door at £45.00 & £50.00.