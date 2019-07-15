Former Waringstown ace Shaheen Khan key as CSNI suffer Irish Senior Cup exit to Pembroke

Former Waringstown overseas professional Shaheen Khan hit a half-century for new club Pembroke to secure their place in the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup semi-finals with a three-wicket win over CSNI on Monday.

Khan, who spent three seasons with the Villagers and was named ‘man-of-the-match’ in Waringstown’s historic sixth Irish Cup triumph last season, was denied the chance to return to the NCU for the 2019 campaign due to a rule that means he isn’t considered a first-class cricketer back in his homeland of South Africa, having not played enough matches at the standard.

The 32-year-old proved how much of a classy performer he is by hitting 67 from 72 balls on route to booking Pembroke’s place in the last four, joining Phoenix who defeated Carrickfergus on Sunday.

Batting first, CSNI posted a total of 205-8 with Andre Malan (109*) registering his second consecutive century in the competition after hitting 145 in the previous round against North Down.

Graeme McCarter contributed 23 in a fourth wicket partnership worth 45 with Malan, while Corin Goodall (20) hit some crucial late order runs and supported the superb Malan.

The South African was impressive last season during his first campaign in the NCU, hitting 940 runs and taking almost 40 wickets, but his form in 2019 so far has arguably been even better considering he has been carrying a shoulder injury and the poor weather in recent months.

He is again approaching the 1000-run mark and got CSNI’s defence off to the perfect start with the dismissals of Jack Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker to leave Pembroke sitting on 13-3.

Theo Lawson (62) and Khan would be the heroes for the Leinster side, who managed the victory without Irish internationals Andrew Balbirnie and Josh Little and will now more than fancy their chances of winning the competition for the first time in their history with the squad packed full of international experience.

It’s a blow for the NCU who had five teams in the quarter-finals - the most since 1991 - with CIYMS taking on Leinster on Sunday.

There will be at least one local club into the semis with defending champions Waringstown taking on Instonians at The Lawn on a date to be confirmed.