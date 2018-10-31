Friendship Four Ice Hockey Tournament returns to Belfast in November

The Friendship Four Hockey Tournament is set to return to the SSE Arena in Belfast this November for its fourth consecutive year.

The ice hockey tournament, which consists of a four-game competition, will see top student athletes from Boston University, The University of Connecticut, Union College and Yale University, all compete for the prestigious Belpot trophy.

The tournament presents a unique opportunity for local ice hockey fans to watch the only National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) hockey tournament that takes place outside of the United States.

Over 20,000 spectators are expected to head to the SSE Arena to watch the action unfold during America’s culturally significant Thanksgiving holiday on Friday 23 November and Saturday 24 November.

Eric Porter from the Odyssey Trust said: “We’re excited to welcome back our American friends from across the pond!

“We consider it a great privilege to get to host such a fantastic and exhilarating tournament and we’re also thrilled get to use this opportunity to strengthen our ties with Boston, our sister city.

“We want to thank all those supporting the event and we encourage everyone to get a ticket and come and join us for what promises to be a brilliant weekend.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “Now in its fourth year the Friendship Four Ice Hockey Tournament continues to grow from strength to strength.

“It’s now one of Belfast’s premium sporting events and is a fantastic working outcome of our sister cities relationship with Boston.

“Our great cities have benefitted greatly from this unique connection, building strong economic relationships through trade and investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and educational linkages. The games are televised which is great.”