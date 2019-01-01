Gemma Steel and Emilia Gorecka boost field for International Cross Country meeting

Former European Champion Gemma Steel and GBTeam mate Emilia Gorecka will be competing in the International Cross Country at Dundonald on the 19th of this month.

The event,which is part of the IAAF World Series is as always attracting a stellar field.

Steel took her Euro Crown in 2014 in a photo finish with compatriot Kate Avery. She had been second the year before and third in 2012 behind the winning Fionnuala McCormack.

Steel is a regular in the International here having taken second again to Fionnuala McCormack in 2012 as well as fifth and sixth.

She has had victories in 2018 on the road at Glasgow and Gateshead as well as coming third in Dublin.

Gorecka is a double Euro Junior winner as well as a National Senior Champion. It will be her first Cross Country outing in Ulster although she seta personal best 3k time in the Armagh Road Races two seasons ago.

The Women’s field already includes World Number One 10,000 metre runner Pauline Kamulu from Kenya and Ethiopia’s World Junior Medallist Hawi Feysa.

The event moves to the Lisburn City and Castlereagh Borough Billy Neill Playing fields after 10 years at Antrim.