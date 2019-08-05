Colm Moriarty’s hot streak shows no signs of slowing down.

The Glasson professional wrapped up another victory on Saturday in the 36-hole Cairndhu Pro-Am, posting rounds of 65 and 69 for a six-under score to beat Neil O’Briain (Old Conna GC) by a shot.

It was Colm’s third win in four, his fourth win in six and sixth in 11 events since the start of June.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the 40-year-old who, after opening in style with a 65, had to battle for his one-under-par 69 on the second day.

“I started on 10, hit a couple of decent shots but didn’t manage to convert on 10 or 11 and I was really a bit scrappy after that,” he said. “I dropped a couple of silly shots, made a couple of birdies and a couple of good par saves - that was the theme of the round.

“I birdied the par-three sixth, my 15th, holing a nice putt from 15 feet to get back to one over and then on the ninth, my final hole of the day, my drive finished two feet from the pin for eagle.

“That was a nice way to finish.”

The team prize was won by Co Armagh GC professional Lee Campbell, who guided amateurs Nicky McClay, Barry Lyness and Nigel Black to success with a haul of 177 over the two days.

Leading scores from the Cairndhu Pro-Am (par 70): 1, C.Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) 65/69, 134 (-6); 2, N.O’Briain (Old Conna GC) 67/68, 135; 3, M.McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) 68/70, 138; 4, N.Grant (Knock GC) 69/70, 139; T5= B.McElhinney (Evolve Golf Coaching) 67/74, 141; L.Walker (Dundalk GC) 71/70, 141.