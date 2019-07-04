Gordon Cracknell appointed Head Coach at Banbridge Hockey Club

Banbridge Hockey Club have appointed Gordon Cracknell as Head Coach of Men’s Hockey.

Last November Cracknell returned as Head Coach at Kilkeel Hockey Club having spent eight years working in Australia as Head Coach at Gosford City Hockey Club and at representative level with the Central Coast.

He enjoyed success in his role at Gosford and will no doubt draw upon this experience and that gained when at Kilkeel as he succeeds Mark Tumilty, who stepped down from the position at the end of last season after nine years in charge at the club.

Commenting on the appointment Club President Jo-Anne Lyttle said: “We are delighted to welcome Gordon to the club. He has built up a wealth of experience having coached at Kilkeel, at inter-provincial level here with Ulster, and at Gosford City Hockey Club and Central Coast in Australia, and we welcome his appointment as Head Coach of Men’s Hockey.

"We believe that his coaching talent and skills will build on our recent successes as a club and are looking forward to.

Cracknell has had recent first-hand experience of Bann in action as he was in the opposing dugout when Bann narrowly edged out Kilkeel over two legs in last season’s Anderson Cup.

He will shortly be meeting with players and the coaching team to set out his plans for the season ahead and will take up the role with immediate effect.

Cracknell said: “I am delighted to be taking up this role with Banbridge Hockey Club and I believe that my coaching experiences over the past 18 years will help me to lead the Men’s First XI squad into a new exciting phase.

"There is a lot of talent in the squad and management team and I look forward to being part of this team of players and staff.

"I would like to thank Kilkeel Hockey Club for the support for the 10 years that I have been with them and wish them well for the seasons ahead."