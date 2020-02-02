Graeme McDowell keeps Ryder Cup dream alive with Saudi International win

Graeme McDowell succeeding in proving to his children he is not just a “YouTube golfer” - but their Easter holiday plans may have to change following his battling victory in the Saudi International.

McDowell began the final round with a one-shot lead and a closing level-par 70 in tough scoring conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club was enough to seal a first European Tour title since 2014 on 12 under par.

The win is set to lift McDowell from 104th in the world rankings to back inside the top 50, less than a year after the 2010 US Open champion found himself a lowly 257th.

A trip to Whistling Straits as a Ryder Cup player is now back on the agenda however, along with a first Masters appearance since 2016, if McDowell remains in the top 50 at the end of March.

“I’d love to be on the team, but there’s a lot of things that need to happen between now and then before I can get myself on the team,” McDowell said. “I want to play my way on, I don’t want to rely on a pick but we’ll see.

“My schedule is going to change a little bit, maybe in Mexico (for the WGC event), maybe in the Masters.

“We were trying to plan an Easter holiday with the kids the week of the Masters but that may have to go on hold now.

“It’s tough to win on a course that doesn’t fit your eye but this is a sweet one.

“If my kids are watching at home I love you guys, and my wife obviously. I can’t wait to get home and see them.

“A big goal this year was to be back in the top 50, it’s come a little faster than I expected. I’ve been working hard the last year and a half to try and get myself back up there one more time just to be out there playing against these guys.

“The game of golf is in such great shape, so many great players, it’s so exciting to be a top player in the world and I want to be back up there again.

“I’ve got young kids at home and I want to show them that dad’s tough and dad can do it. I don’t want to have to pull up the YouTube videos.”