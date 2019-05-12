Greg Thompson and James McCollum inspire Waringstown to victory

Waringstown recorded an impressive 50-run Robinson Services Premier League win over CSNI at Stormont on Sunday thanks to centuries from captain Greg Thompson and James McCollum.

Thompson, who also scored 149* in a victory over Instonians on Saturday, joined McCollum with the scores at 25-3 after early dismissals for Adam Dennison, James Hall and Haseeb Azam.

The pair put on a stand of 255 runs for the fourth wicket, with Thompson dismissed for 153 and McCollum reaching 140 before he was caught off the bowling of Ben Adair.

Irish international Thompson is a truly unique batsman in the NCU with not many able to replicate his playbook which contains a mix of various sweep shots combined with pure brutal power.

He plundered 16 fours and six maximums while McCollum also smashed six sixes as they brought their side from a dangerous position to a match-winning one.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for CSNI to reach the desired total of 348-9 that was required to win, but Andre Malan struck a magnificent 136 from 113 balls to help his side to 297 all out.

“In terms of scoring runs it was the best (weekend of my career), but there are big weekends where we have won trophies and I would rate that higher!” said Thompson.

“I’m a big believer that when you’re on a good run of form that you need to cash in and thankfully I’ve done that this weekend. Hopefully it can continue.”

McCollum was playing just one day after opening the batting for Ireland against the West Indies and will likely feature again on Wednesday against Bangladesh.

The 23-year-old could be back at Stormont next Sunday to take on Afghanistan and Thompson was delighted to have him available.

“It shows the desire to play for Waringstown that he had a game for Ireland on Saturday and will have hopefully another game on Wednesday,” added Thompson.

“He was willing to step up and not just play, but put in a big performance for his club. I’m delighted to have him in the team, especially with Lee Nelson nursing an injury and it meant we didn’t have to risk him.”

Overseas professional Haseeb Azam has kicked off his time with the Villagers with two consecutive victories and took five wickets over the weekend.

“Haseeb looks to have fitted in well,” said Thompson.

“He looks very dangerous up top and bowled well at the death today.

“He looks good with the bat and there will be runs in him as we progress through this season. I believe he will do well.””

Following the weekend of action, both CIYMS and Waringstown have now won all three of their matches while it was also a massive couple of days for newly-promoted Lisburn.

The Wallace Park side recorded a one-wicket victory against Muckamore before an impressive triumph over Instonians on Sunday.

It will give Adam Berry’s side a massive boost of confidence as they head into a big game next weekend against Waringstown.