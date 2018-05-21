Heavy defeat for UCD in European clash

UCD lost 4-0 to Surbiton in the European championship in London yesterday and finished in bottom place in the tournament, increasing chances that next year’s Irish representatives Loreto will be relegated to the second-tier of the competition.

The Irish champions conceded four times in the second half against the hosts to end the tournament without a positive result to their name illustrating the step up from the top tier at home.

In Germany, Ireland’s Under 16 girls fell to a third defeat on the bounce in the three nations tournament, going down 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Ulster U14 girls are in with a shout of finishing in fourth place at the prestigious Holland Elite Cup tournament in Schiedam.

After opening with a win and a defeat on Saturday, Ulster started yesterday with a 3-1 win over Real Polo Club de Barcelona, with Jodie Simmons, Lucy McCartney and Anna Gillespie on the scoresheet.

They then defeated host team HC Schiedam 4-0 with Gillespie, Simmons (2) and Megan Cochrane on the mark before finishing a busy day with a penalty shoot out loss to Tilburg after a 2-2 draw.