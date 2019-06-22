Shane O’Donoghue is facing up to a “do-or-die game” when Ireland line out today against Korea in the FIH International Series semi-finals.

The hat-trick hero moved past 100 goals in international green as Ireland enjoyed success over Singapore by 11-0 to secure a last-four spot as group leaders.

South Korea’s pathway was confirmed with a penalty shoot-out success over Egypt.

A play-off for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo stands as the weekend reward - with O’Donoghue relishing the challenge.

“They are a team we’ve been watching quite closely over the tournament,” he told BBC Sport NI. “We know their strengths and the threats they have.

“It’s going to be an exciting game, it is a do-or-die game.

“The atmosphere is good...so we’re looking forward to going in and fighting for our Toyko dream.”