HOCKEY: Ards make it seven in a row

Ards lifted the Irish Indoor title for a magnificent seventh year in a row after beating Railway Union 5-2 in yesterday’s final in Dublin.

Chloe Brown hit a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Kerri McDonald and Amy Benson after a closer game than the scoreline suggests.

Railway led 2-1 at one stage in the first-half and had a penalty stroke superbly saved by Naomi McKnight at 4-2 down late in the game before Benson and Brown netted to seal the win.

However, there was disappointment for Queen’s in the men’s event as they lost 6-4 to Railway and 17-2 to eventual winners Three Rock Rovers.

In the women’s Ulster Premier, Banbridge produced the shock of the day when they ended Dungannon’s unbeaten run with a surprise 2-0 win at the Tyrone venue with goals from Rachel Kerr and Stef McCullough.

Ballymoney took advantage as a 6-0 win over North Down, helped by a hat-trick from Nikki Parke saw them move three points clear at the top of the table.

Queen’s and champions Lurgan are well in contention after 2-0 and 4-2 wins over Ulster Elks and Rainey respectively.

In the men’s Premier, Bangor beat 10-man Instonians 3-1 to overhaul the Belfast team at the summit.

Bangor had the best of the early exchanges and took the lead in the ninth minute through Ryan Burgess. However Barnes equalised for the Belfast side in the 41st minute.

Bangor went in front in the 55th minute, Burgess grabbing his second.

Instonians were reduced to 10 men when their captain William Robinson was red carded and Bangor capitalised in the last minute as Rhys Cunningham scored from close in.

In Saturday’s other gamesMossley beat Civil Service 5-2 while Raphoe had a 3-2 victory over Antrim.

South Antrim and Queen’s drew 1-1 while Newry and Portadown shared four goals and Kilkeel thumped North Down 8-2 on Friday night.