HOCKEY: Head coach Craig Fulton leaves Ireland post

Hockey Ireland on Thursday announced that Craig Fulton - head coach of Ireland men’s hockey team - is stepping down from the role.

Fulton has been at the helm of Ireland since 2014 and is moving on to pastures new as assistant coach to the Belgian men’s national team.

Fulton’s record speaks for itself and his history-making tenure has seen Ireland win a European bronze medal, qualify for the Olympics Games and most recently qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

Fulton said: “It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to have been Head Coach of the Irish mens team since 2014.

“Great teams are made up of great individuals and I am very proud to say that this has been the case with the players that I have been fortunate enough to coach.

“I am proud that the Irish Mens Team, together with the support of the Irish hockey community made history.

“To David Harte and the Irish mens squad all the best for the World Cup and beyond, may this team continue to inspire the next generation of hockey players”.

Fulton’s final match series in charge will come in June when Ireland face France in three matches in Cork. Following that series the current team assistant coaches Jonny Caren, Kai de Jager and John Bessell will lead the side as Hockey Ireland begin the recruitment process.

Fulton was quick to acknowledge those coaches and the other members of the backroom team.

“Thank you to all the Irish Senior Mens staff from 2014 to date, none of the progress would have been possible without your drive and dedication. I would also like to thank Hockey Ireland, Sport Ireland, Sport NI and the Olympic Council of Ireland for the unwavering support, long may it continue so as to help push the team forward yet again.”

Meanwile Ireland Women got the first of a plethora of pre World Cup fixtures underway as they beat Scotland in 1-0 Glasgow in the opener of their three match series.

Ireland’s corner routines finally paid off in the 55th minute when Naomi Carroll stepped her marker to get the vital deflection, and the goal secured the 1-0 victory.