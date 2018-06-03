HOCKEY: Ireland beat Scotland to claim clean sweep

Ireland were convincing 5-1 winners against Scotland at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre yesterday.

Katie Mullan scored the opening goal with some superb solo skill as she dribbled past two defenders on the baseline to fire into the net on her reverse.

Carroll got her goal in the 22nd minute as she slipped her marker to deflect home a ball across the circle from Nicci Daly.

On the cusp of half time Ireland made it 3-0 as Shirley McCay executed a well worked penalty corner routine that saw Hannah Matthews tap in at the post.

McCay was again on hand in the opening exchanges of the second half to set up another PC goal, this time it was Emily Beatty who got the goal-bound deflection.

Lizzie Colvin very nearly created her sides fifth goal as she set Deirdre Duke up in the circle but the final pass missed the sliding Carroll by inches.

In the 53rd minute Scotland got on the scoresheet via Hannah McKie but moments later Beatty had her second from Ireland’s fourth PC.

The final score finished 5-1 and the Green Army took a clean sweep of the series with three victories.