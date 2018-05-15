HOCKEY: Ireland host Germany in two match series

The start of an exceptionally busy international summer gets underway this Friday at Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club as Ireland host world number five Germany for a two match series.

The sides most recent three encounters ended in a victory each and a 1-1 draw at the European Championships so the series is certain to be a close one.

The opening match will also mark the achievements of Paul Gleghorne as he reaches the milestone of 200 international caps, and Shane O’Donoghue who will earn his 150thinternational cap in front of their home crowd.

The last time the German men’s team played a test match on Irish soil was in 2005 at the UCD pitch opening when both Mark Irwin and Stephen Butler got on the scoresheet in the two match series.

Head coach Craig Fulton was quick to highlight the significance of the Rio bronze medallists making the trip to Dublin

“We are delighted to welcome a team with the calibre of Germany to Dublin.

“We have had very high quality matches and there has been little to separate our two sides in recent times.

“They are bringing a strong squad, as are we, as we’re both looking to the World Cup at the end of the year and these are great matches to get our international calendar underway.”