IRELAND 4 USA 2

Ireland completed the 5 Nations tournament with comfortable 4-2 win against USA in Malaga.

Alan Sothern, Johnny McKee, Peter Caruth and Neal Glassey all scored for Ireland, while Sean Cicchi and Aki Kaeppeler were the US goalscorers.

Ireland finished the tournament, which also featured Spain, Scotland and Canada, with three wins and one defeat.

Craig Fulton's side will return to action in March when they take part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.