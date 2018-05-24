HOCKEY: Ireland squad announced for Scotland series

Ireland women’s hockey team head coach, Graham Shaw, has announced his squad of 24 to travel to Glasgow for a three-match series with Scotland.

The series was originally scheduled for earlier in the year but heavy snow prevented the squad from travelling, and the rescheduled series now marks the beginning of an exceptionally busy few months for the Green Army in the build-up to the World Cup in London this July.

Shaw is without the services of Nikki Evans and Megan Frazer who are wrapping up their domestic seasons with their clubs in Germany, but they are due to come into the squad over the coming weeks.

Speaking about the series, Shaw said: “This series marks the start of an intense match period for us as a squad, we have 16 matches prior to the World Cup. We’re excited to begin this phase and spend as much time as possible together as group.

“Scotland are a strong side so this will be a good test for the team and requires a quick turnaround before we fly to London on the 6th to play England.”

Fixtures at Glasgow National Hockey Centre:

Ireland vs Scotland 31/5/18 7pm

Ireland vs Scotland 2/6/18 3pm

Ireland vs Scotland 3/6/18 11am

Full squad: Ayeisha McFerran (Louisville); Emma Buckley (Cork Harlequins); Shirley McCay (Pegasus); Yvonne O’Byrne (Cork Harlequins); Hannah Mathews (Loreto); Lena Tice (UCD); Cliodhna Sargent (Cork Harlequins); Zoe Wilson (Belfast Harlequins); Gillian Pinder (Pembroke); Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins); Katie Mullan (UCD); Nicci Daly (Loreto); Ali Meeke (Loreto); Roisin Upton (Cork Harlequins); Leah McGuire (UCD); Chloe Watkins (Bloemendaal); Anna O Flanagan (Bloemendaal); Rebecca Barry (Cork Harlequins); Ellen Curran (UCD); Deirdre Duke (UCD); Naomi Carroll Cork (Harlequins); Sarah Torrans (Loreto); Aisling Naughton (Pembroke); Emily Beatty (Pembroke).