HOCKEY: Ireland women beaten by Canada

Ireland lost 3-0 to Canada in the first of thr two match SoftCo series on Friday night.

A presentation was made to Hannah Matthews before the game to mark her 100 caps.

Canada were quickly into their stride but it was Ireland who forced first pc in the fourth minute but Upton’s drag was comfortably saved.

Canada took the lead on 12 minutes with a backhand cross from Donohoe deflected in at the near post by Norlander.

The second quarter Ireland worked hard but couldn’t break through Canadian defence and O’Flanagan had to be sharp to prevent Canada extending lead.

In the third quarter Canada went further ahead after an initial chance was cleared off the line but the ball broke to Stewart who flicked over Irish keeper O Flanagan to make it 2-0.

Ireland withdrew their keeper with five minutes left and within 30 seconds, Karringten turns in a long corner move to make it 3-0

The sides meet again at today in Pembroke Wanderers for the second and final test in the series.