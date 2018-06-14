HOCKEY: Kilkeel secure terrific treble with Anderson Cup success

Kilkeel completed a memorable treble on Thursday night when they defeated Mossley in a sudden death penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw in the Anderson Cup final at Stormont.

The Ulster League and Kirk Cup champions had come back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to force the penalty decider after displaying their famous never-say-die attitude.

Joel Cathcart gave Mossley the lead after five minutes from a penalty corner and Simon Todd made it 2-0 11 minutes from the break.

David Rae pulled a goal back shortly before the interval but Jordan Robinson restored Mossley’s two goal lead from a set piece early in the second half.

Cue the Kilkeel comeback as David Finlay reduced the arrears to 3-2 with 15 minutes remaining and Luke Russell levelled matters three minutes later.

Eddie Agnew missed a glorious chance to win it for Kilkeel but there was no further scoring and the game went straight to penalties and Kilkeel held their nerve to spark the celebrations after a fantastic season.