HOCKEY: SoftCo sponsorship boost for Ireland women’s squad

Ireland women will prepare and participate in the summer World Cup with the benefit of a significant sponsorship boost.

SoftCo, the leading global Finance Automation Software Provider, has announced a major sponsorship deal with the Ireland women’s team incorporating the Hockey World Cup in London.

This is the first time that the Irish team have qualified for a hockey World Cup since 2002 and will compete in Group B against Olympic champions England, the USA and India from July 21 to August 5.

In addition, Hockey Ireland is set to announce details of the ‘SoftCo Series’ World Cup preparation matches against Canada taking place in Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club across June 15-16.

The Ireland women’s team join SoftCo’s world-class sponsorship family - which includes New Zealand and Ireland rugby legends Dan Carter and Ronan O’Gara, PGA Tour stars Chesson Hadley and Troy Merritt and European Tour Sixes champion Gavin Moynihan.

“We are delighted to support the Ireland women’s hockey team at this exciting time with the team heading to London for 2018 World Cup,” said Susan Spence, co-Founder of SoftCo. “Although SoftCo is a global organisation, we are proud of our Irish roots and it is great to see the team compete on the world stage in such a huge event.”

Established in 1990, SoftCo has offices in Boston, Manchester and Helsinki - with Dublin as the company headquarters. Customers include Volkswagen, Primark, Sunny Delight, the Finnish Government and PWC.

“Hockey Ireland was in need of major investment to help our squad prepare for the 2018 World Cup,” said Jerome Pels, CEO Hockey Ireland. “SoftCo has answered that call and injected vital funds into our organisation which will have a direct impact on the women’s team as they finetune their World Cup preparations.”