HOCKEY: Ulster Premier League reviews

Chris Lemon’s late winner clinched Belfast Harlequins a 4-3 comeback win over Instonians in a thrilling Ulster Premier League clash at Deramore.

The result not only put a dent in the visitors’ title chances but kept Quins in the hunt for a place in the IHL play-offs, if not the domestic trophy as well.

Bangor remain in pole position after a 3-1 win in Newry, where the away side led 2-0 at the break after goals from Adam Watson and Ryan Burgess.

Newry pulled one back through Matty Russell but Simon Cox replied for Bangor to seal the deal.

Portadown piled more misery on struggling Raphoe with a 4-1 win at Edenvilla while South Antrim defeated Mossley 1-0.

Meanwhile, Ballymoney have moved three points clear at the top of the Ulster Premier League table after goals from Sara Gardner, Jan Hamilton and Nikki Parke gave them a 3-0 win over Randalstown at the Antrim Forum.

Title favourites Queen’s, aiming for an eighth straight win, dropped their first points of the campaign when they were held to a scoreless draw by Rainey in Magherafelt.

However, the students have played three games fewer than Money and remain title favourites having been denied a win by Rainey keeper Erin Mulholland, who was in unbeatable form.

Elsewhere, champions Lurgan were 4-1 home winners over Banbridge and North Down defeated basement side Portadown 3-0 in the relegation battle in Comber.

That result, helped by two goals from Rachel Lucas, leaves North Down four points better off than their bottom of the table opponents.