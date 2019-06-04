Holders Waringstown face tough tests in NCU Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup

Holders Waringstown will face tough opposition in the quarter finals of the NCU Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup if they defeat Holywood in their postponed first round tie on Sunday.

Victory would give them a home tie against Instonians in what would promise to be the top match of the last eight on June 15.

Only one of the other three matches will be an all-Premier League affair with CIYMS at home to Carrickfergus.

CSNI and Muckamore will face opposition from the lower League 1 with CSNI away to Cregagh and Muckamore hosting neighbours Templepatrick.

The full draw is: CIYMS v Carrick; Cregagh v CSNI; Holywood or Waringstown v Instonians; Muckamore v Templepatrick.

Meanwhile a quadrangular T20 International tournament has been announced by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, KNCB and the Cricket Association of Thailand for August 2019, which will lead in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier starting on 31 August.