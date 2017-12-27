HORSE RACING: Gilgamboa back in business at Down Royal

Nina Carberry believes Gilgamboa might have rediscovered his mojo after he returned to winning ways at Down Royal.

Enda Bolger’s Grade One-winning nine-year-old had not hit the back of the net since April 2015 prior to the Toals Bookmakers Hunters Chase.

Racegoers at Down Royal Racecourse.

But the 5-4 favourite competently redressed the balance with a three-quarters-of-a-length defeat of Venitien De Mai.

Carberry said: “He travelled very well the whole way and he jumped brilliantly.

“He’s still probably holding a little bit for himself, hopefully.

“Hopefully he can go again - he seems to have a little spark back.

“He’ll have to go up again in grade but he couldn’t have done it any better.”

Gordon Elliott took the training honours with a 326-1 four-timer.

Sutton Manor (8-13 favourite) got the ball rolling when steered home by Jamie Codd in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Codd also struck on Stooshie (7-2) in the Silks Maiden Hurdle after Donal McInerney had won the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle on Minellafordollars (7-2).

Cubomania (9-1) completed the set under Eric Roche in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Roche, 19, said: “That’s my first winner for the boss. My brother (jockey Leigh Roche) showed me the ropes and taught me.”