Huge weekend for Belfast Giants as they face Cardiff Devils in doubleheader

The reigning back-to-back champions and current Elite League leaders the Cardiff Devils come to Belfast for two games on Friday night and Saturday night that will prove pivotal in the race for the 2018/19 title.

The Cardiff Devils are firmly in the driving seat - bringing a three point advantage to Belfast with one game in-hand after 46 games.

The Giants have posted 70 points after 47 games played and are in the race for a first Elite League title since 2014 with the Devils looking to make 2019 a historic three titles in-a-row.

“I don’t think these games need to be emphasised much more than they already are,” said Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe. “We are approaching the games one at a time right now.”

“Friday is important - we want to get off to a good start..last Thursday and Saturday versus Glasgow we did exactly that. Especially on home ice - we want to give our fans something to cheer about and that will be the focus going into that game.”

The Giants will be looking to respond on two fronts. First, they will look to bounce back from a shock 5-0 defeat on Sunday away against the Glasgow Clan - a first defeat in regulation since the 5-2 loss on Sunday 20th January in Cardiff.

Speaking of Cardiff - the Giants will look to hit back following the Devils double over the Belfast side in January. Cardiff won both games that weekend to leave the Giants eleven points behind in the standings - however they now lie only three points back.

“We need to bounce back quick in this league especially in the title race that we’re in,” he said.

“These games are real important - anytime you’re up against Cardiff..they are four point games, so to speak. It’s a good challenge for us - they are a quality side who have won back-to-back championships for a reason. They know how to win.”

The series between the Giants & Devils in the 2018/19 season is split with both sides winning two games each - the final two games in the series take place this Friday & Saturday and will prove vital in where the Elite League trophy ends up come the end of March.

“This will be great test for our guys and our club to go up against these guys in two playoff games. I will be looking for our team’s best. Given the circumstances, I am certain that our guys will rise to the occasion.”